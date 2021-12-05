There are currently approximately 30 registered snail farmers in Ireland.

If a person farming snails has eligible hectares and a herd number, they can submit an application for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

He said: “The BPS does not differentiate between types of farms.”

McConalogue also explained that the new agri-environment climate measures (AECMs) in Ireland’s draft CAP strategic plan will be eligible to farmers rearing snails under a herd number.

He made his comments in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin seeking information on the recognition of Irish snail farmers.

The question came days after Independent TD Michael Healy Rae told the Dáil a snail, in the Irish Government’s eye, is the equivalent of a cow.

Herd number needed

McConalogue said a person must obtain a herd number for their holding from the Department of Agriculture and snail farmers are eligible to do this.

While the current agri-environment measure, namely the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS), is closed to new entrants, McConalogue highlighted that the eligibility requirements included being the holder of an active herd number with herd owner status.

This, along with having all lands farmed declared in the applicant’s name on the Department’s Integrated Administration and Control System (IACS), was essential for participation in the scheme.

“It is envisaged that the new agri-environment climate measure (AECM) in Ireland’s draft CAP strategic plan will have similar requirements,” he said.

Meat establishments

McConalogue explained that “when applying for a herd number, snails must be declared under ‘other’”.

He said such snail farms must also be registered as a meat establishment with the Department’s Meat Hygiene Division and that those intending to process snails should be registered as a snail farmer with their local Department Regional Veterinary Office.

