Revenue have seized €11.4m worth of cocaine which they discovered in a horsebox at Rosslare Port on Thursday 13 July.

Almost 163kg of cocaine were found with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog, Daithí.

The horsebox, which was carrying the illicit drugs, had arrived from Cherbourg in France.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and one aged in their 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in County Wexford. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on their Confidential Phone Number: 1800 295 295.