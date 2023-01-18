Two ewes and their lambs wander up a snow-covered road in Carroweden, Co Sligo. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has extended its yellow snow and ice warning from 14 counties to all counties from Wednesday night.

The weather warning is effective from 7pm and is expected to last until noon on Thursday.

Wintry showers and freezing fog patches are set to continue nationwide along with freezing rain possible in the southwest.

For those traveling the roads, Met Éireann has said that icy stretches may leading to hazardous traveling conditions.

??Status Yellow - Ice warning for Ireland??

Met Éireann Weather Warning



Icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions.



Wintry showers continuing. Freezing rain possible in the southwest. Freezing fog patches.



Valid: 19:00 Wed 18/01/2023 to 12:00 Thursday 19/01/2023 pic.twitter.com/3NSMoPaKKs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2023

Advisory

On Wednesday, Met Éireann said that a winter weather advisory warning is in place until Friday 20 January at 9am.