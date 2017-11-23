Snow and ice warning for Ireland

Yearling heifers pictured after heavy snow fell at Grange, Co Tipperary in previous years. \ Donal O' Leary

Met Éireann have issued a yellow warning status for Ireland, indicating that there could be scattered snow showers over part of the country.

The weather warning will come into effect on Friday 24 November at 5am and stay in place until Saturday 25 at 12pm.

Met Éireann predicts that scattered snow showers are very likely, and will be most prevalent over parts of Ulster and Connacht.

Cold and breezy this evening and many areas dry but heavy showers will continue over the northwest and north with the risk of wintry ones on higher ground.

Very cold tonight with lowest temperatures of zero to -3 degrees with widespread sharp frost and icy roads. pic.twitter.com/mYpWQczsQj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 23, 2017

Temperatures will drop as low as -3° or -4° in places, with widespread and severe frost.

