The weather warning is in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for all counties on Thursday 6 January.

The weather warning will be in place from Thursday 6 January at 4pm and last until Friday 7 January at 11am.

Met Éireann has said that scattered showers of hail, sleet, snow and icy stretches will spread across the country on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning.

Snow and ice warning 6 and 7 January 2022.

These conditions will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in parts as motorists are warned to be vigilant.

Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.