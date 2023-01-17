Beef and sheep farmer Simon Boylan from Glencullen, Co Dublin, supplements some of his cattle with hay during a bout of snow in December 2022. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued two snow and ice warnings for several counties over the next two days.

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo are subject to a snow and ice warning from 9.30am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann.

Snow showers leading to some accumulations, as well as icy stretches, are expected in these counties.

3cm of snow lying this morning.?? Picture taken in SW Donegal by Sean Hennigan ???????? pic.twitter.com/rSpyp76a7N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2023

Another snow and ice warning for counties Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath is set to kick in at 5.30pm on Tuesday until Wednesday at 9am.

"Scattered snow showers with some possible accumulations. Icy stretches too," Met Éireann said.