Snow and ice weather warning in place

By on
Met offices north and south are warning of icy conditions and potentially heavy snow falls.
An orange weather warning issued for snow and ice remains in place until Sunday night.

An orange weather warning issued for snow and ice remains in place until Sunday night.

Met Éireann warned people in Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath that significant falls of snow are expected Saturday night and into Sunday.

Accumulations of 4cm to 8cm could occur quite widely, with heavier totals possible.

Drifting snow is a risk locally at times too, with brisk winds.

Slippery paths and treacherous roads also due to snow accumulation and ice.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has a yellow warning place, with snow showers expected and as much as 10-20cm of snow forecast in some areas.

Wind warning

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Southeast winds veering northwest are expected to reach mean wind speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h for a time early on Sunday, particularly in coastal regions and on high ground.

The wind warning is in place until Sunday afternoon.

Feeding cattle in the freezing cold and frost

In pictures: snowy scenes on farms across Ireland

