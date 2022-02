Met Éireann has said that the national outlook for Thursday will be cold and very windy with strong to gale force and gusty west to northwest winds. \ Claire Nash

A yellow snow and ice warning is now in place for all counties across the country according to Met Éireann.

This adverse weather is set to kick in at 10pm on Wednesday and last until 12pm on Thursday.

There will be blustery squally showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

These icy conditions will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some thunder and lightning is expected too.