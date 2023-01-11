Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan is throwing money around like “snuff at a wake” in transport and housing, a meeting of the Irish Grain Growers Group heard this week.
The statement was made by a tillage farmer, who believes that money will need to be allocated to the sector in order for it to reach the 400,000ha target set out in the Climate Action Plan. With €1.3bn allocated to forestry, the farmer said that the group needs to be smart about any funding allocations and to actively seek funding for tillage farmers.
