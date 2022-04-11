An exciting career opportunity to join the company’s marketing and circulation team. Reporting to the Digital Marketing Manager, you will build, grow and manage online traffic to the Agricultural Trust’s platforms including the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Country Living, and the Irish Field, increase brand awareness and engagement online.
Role and responsibilitiesDevelop content and strategies to drive engagement and increase interaction across assets and social media for the Agricultural Trust’s platforms.Help to optimise paid campaigns across all platforms. Manage and oversee the daily rollout of all Agricultural Trust social media channels. Build on an already strong and exiting network of followers on all social platforms and channels.Oversee the creation of content designed to create engagement and grow the community online as well as offline.Analyse the data of each platform to evaluate the success of each strategy.Attend events and engage with our audience.
Candidate requirements2+ years of experience working in media or leading online communities.Experience in content marketing, content strategy and user experience.In-depth knowledge of the constantly evolving social media platforms and media landscapes.Excellent writing and editing skills.Third Level qualification in marketing or a related discipline.Knowledge of rural and farming life in Ireland essential.Agility with multimedia production tasks and software, social media, familiarity with HTML, audio and video editing.Ability to work to strict deadlines.Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Being a team player is critical.
Click HERE for a full job description.
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to join a strong stable of publications.
Application deadline: Friday 22 April 2022
Applicants should email a CV and cover letter to recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Social Media & Digital Specialist’ in the subject line.