Kevin O’Donovan, Senior VP for Statkraft, Eoin Doherty, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary TD, Microsoft’s Cloud Operations + Innovation EMEA Regional Leader.

Construction has started on the first of a series of new renewable energy projects that will supply up to 366MW of renewable energy to Microsoft.

The 34MW solar farm, located near Ashbourne, Co Meath, will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of almost 9,000 homes and will be sold to tech giant Microsoft.

Last year, developer Statkraft Ireland signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Microsoft to supply the company with wind and solar power from new renewable energy projects.

Under the multi-year deal, Statkraft Ireland will supply the technology firm with 366MW of clean energy from six of its wind and solar farms.

CPPA

The Government's Climate Action Plan includes a target of delivering 15% of electricity demand from renewable energy CPPAs by 2030. This corresponds to approximately six terawatt-hours of additional electricity generation.

Through its renewable energy contract with Statkraft and its other CPPAs announced in November, Microsoft's procurement will contribute to the development of more than 900MW of onshore wind and solar energy projects.

Minister of State for trade promotion, digital and company regulation Dara Calleary TD joined Statkraft and Microsoft last week to turn the sod on the Harlockstown Solar project.