Farmers in Zone 2 of the £45m DAERA-funded soil nutrient health scheme (SNHS) will be able to register from 26 June 2023, ahead of sampling this coming winter.

Zone 2 covers the remaining areas of Armagh not in Zone 1, along with all of Fermanagh and farms in South Tyrone.

At last week’s Balmoral Show, representatives from RPS Group, the company tasked with taking soil samples, were keen to talk to anyone interested in working at least 3 days per week.

According to AFBI scientist, Dr Rachel Cassidy, who is leading the SNHS project, there is an attractive package available, which would suit people looking for a flexible role, including those from a farming background.

“There are more fields in Zone 2 than Zone 1 and this will mean more sampling jobs available,” she told the Irish Farmers Journal.

As well as more fields, there are potentially new challenges, whether related to water levels in Lough Erne or soil sampling on islands. The aim is to have a significant amount of the work started in November.

Fields sampled

There are some remaining fields in upland areas of Zone 1 still to be sampled, as well as some places where it was postponed. However, most fields in Zone 1 have been processed, with 136,000 sampled, 134,000 results reported to farmers and 85,000 results now available for farmers to view on the online services section of the DAERA website.

As well as detailed soil analysis and fertiliser recommendations, there are run-off risk maps. Analysis of soil organic matter and carbon levels will come at a later date, potentially towards the end of 2024/25.

Training

Farmers who have received soil analysis results are “strongly encouraged” to undertake training. This is being completed in two phases, the first involving a series of online videos, which collectively last around 1hr 30mins. Following that, farmers can move to Phase 2, with online or face-to-face training on nutrient management planning to be delivered by Countryside Services.

“There is so much valuable information – even if you just correct the pH as a start, there is considerable benefit in that,” said Cassidy.

Last chance

Initially, around 600 farms did not register in Zone 1, but they were given a “last chance” to sign-up, with approximately 250 expressing an interest in the Scheme. Cassidy expects that in the end, only around 300 will be outside the Scheme, whether because the farm is in probate or the farmer has not claimed the Basic Payment Scheme, etc.

Among the issues that did arise in Zone 1 was that a number of farmers did not have accurate phone details, so were difficult to contact ahead of sampling. When accessing DAERA online services, farmers should check that their details are correct, especially mobile and email contacts.

Also, some fields were not sampled before the end of the closed season for spreading slurry, so these will be done this winter. “Ideally, slurry will be spread for at least six weeks, although in reality, a single application event actually makes very little difference to the overall soil sample,” said Cassidy.

