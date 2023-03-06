More large-scale solar farms have been announced this week.

Plans for two new solar farms in Ireland have been unveiled this week.

London-based Lightsource Renewable Energy Ireland Ltd has submitted a planning application for a 254ac solar farm and battery storage development in Kilkenny.

The solar farm will be located within the townlands of Castlegarden and Cloghscregg, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, and will consist of solar panels mounted on steel frames, along with associated structures, battery blocks, boundary security fencing and security gates, CCTV and landscaping.

It is proposed that the development will be accessed from three separate entry points.

Tipperary

The second development, from Springmount Solar Farm, will cover a 158ac site encompassing Rathkeevin, Kilmolash and Jamestown in Tipperary.

BayWa RE is the company behind the project and plans to seek planning permission for a 35-year period.

Once operational, the farm will generate renewable energy that will be equivalent to powering 12,000 households or about three-quarters of the town of Clonmel.

The company has indicated that the solar farm will be fully decommissioned at the end of the planning period.