The cost of the solar panel tender is not known at this stage. \ Thomas Hubert

Teagasc is to install solar panels on a number of its sites across the country in order to meet its public sector energy efficiency targets.

It has tendered for the supply and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at various sites, the number and location of which are yet to be decided, but will depend on site suitability, a Teagasc spokesperson said.

“The quantity of electricity generated will depend on the number of sites and the scale of PV systems installed on each.”

The solar panels are part of an organisation-wide energy management strategy, with Teagasc saying it needs to meet its own public sector energy efficiency targets under an EU directive, reduce operational costs and reduce environmental impact.

IT upgrades of €4m

Teagasc has also tendered for the provision of computer services, with a €4m budget in place for the services.

“The service provider will be expected to provide a service desk, deskside support and back office infrastructure management, operated under a single managed service.

“It’s support for the 1,200 Teagasc staff that operate from over 60 locations nationwide,” the spokesperson added.