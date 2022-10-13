The potential for solar PV in agriculture is immense, according to Sinn Féin’s Darren O'Rourke.

O'Rourke made the comments at the opening of this week’s Solar Ireland 2022 conference, where he said that farmers in particular have extensive roof sheds which could accommodate solar PV installations. This would both generate income and help reduce emissions.

He also said that solar farms and farmers are a natural fit.

“Farmers looking to diversify income streams should be able to seize the opportunity for solar PV,” said O’Rourke when commenting on the potential for farmers to provide land for solar farm developers.

However, he pointed to issues around reliefs for capital acquisition tax, planning and issues around TAMS as being among the key barriers to the further development of solar PV.

RESS 3

Minister Eamon Ryan also opened the conference via a prerecorded video message, where he pointed to the success of the first and second tranche of the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

Analysis in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal found that over 10,500ac of solar farms were funded though the RESS so far. He also confirmed that the third tranche of the scheme, RESS 3, will be opened next year.

Minister Ryan also confirmed that a new small-scale generation support scheme will be launched next year. The scheme will provide support for communities, farmers and businesses to develop renewable projects larger than 50kW in size.

The conference, organised by the Irish Solar Energy Association, saw nearly 400 delegates descend on Croke Park to hear the latest developments in the industry.