The little west Cavan town of Ballyconnell is buzzing this week with the news that its very own Leona Maguire played a huge role in Europe beating the US to retain the Solheim Cup in Ohio this week.

As the saying goes, she’s of farming stock through and through. On her mother’s side, her uncle Conor McGovern heads up FBD in Cavan and is also a keen suckler farmer in west Cavan.

On her father’s side, her uncle Kevin Maguire is a suckler farmer in Dunderry, Co Meath, and a past president of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

Rumour has it Leona perfected her swing from a very young age driving 6ft fence posts with a sledge hammer on her uncle Conor’s farm just outside Bawnboy in Co Cavan. You just can’t beat farming blood!