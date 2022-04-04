These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 64kg and sold for €100 each.

About 80% of the 1,450 calves that went through the ring in Bandon Mart this week sold for €70 up to €230.

That price range would have picked up a good share of the three- to six-week-old calves that weighed between 50kg and 70kg.

There seemed to be more appetite among buyers for that stronger calf and it showed, with prices holding well for those that fell into that age and weight spec.

Across all breeds, demand was solid, if not spectacular. As to be expected as the season moves on, Frieisan bull calf numbers were back as the traditional beef breeds dominated the calf lairage.

Beef breeds

The overall price variation for Angus and Hereford was extremely broad. They made from €360 back to €2. Size and weight for age were the main factors when it came to prices for these.

The influence of supply and demand on proceedings was obvious.

Across bulls and heifers, €130 to €230 would have bought most of the Angus and Hereford calves, but there were fewer reaching the higher prices compared with three weeks or a month ago.

A select few broke the €300 mark, but these were mostly heavy calves at or over 80kg.

Traditional beef breed calves under 50kg were pushing it to make over €100, with lighter calves closer to 40kg ending up at the lower end of the market.

Continental calves had a larger presence than usual and sold up to a top price of €460. The bulk of these were selling for similar money to the top end of Angus and Hereford calves.

Friesians

Friesian bull calves met with a very solid demand. The bulk of the heavier calves - those over 55kg - sold from €70 to €140, with lighter calves selling from €30 to €60.

There was a selection of Friesian heifer calves suitable for breeding and these sold from €150 up to €410.

In pictures

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 64kg and sold for €100 each.

Almost six weeks old, these bull calves had an average weight of 55kg and sold for €50 each.

This five-week-old heifer calf weighed 57kg and sold for €235.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 73kg and sold for €235 each.

These five-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 66kg and sold for €160 each.

This six-week-old bull calf weighed 71kg and sold for €90.

This one-month-old heifer calf weighed 48kg and sold for €85.

Almost six weeks old, this heifer calf weighed 94kg and sold for €330.

This two-week-old heifer calf weighed 91kg and sold for €335.

These five-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 75kg and sold for €280 each.

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 77kg and sold for €135 each.

These five-week-old Aubrac bull calves had an average weight of 82kg and sold for €295 each.

Almost one month old, this bull calf weighed 70kg and sold for €110.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 73kg and sold for €275 each.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 60kg and sold for €160 each.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 67kg and sold for €90 each.

Just over three weeks of age, this bull calf weighed 79kg and sold for €310.

Almost six weeks old, this bull calf weighed 84kg and made €140.

These five-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 50kg and sold for €65 each.

These five-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 79kg and sold for €240 each.

These one-month-old heifer calves had an average weight of 54kg and sold for €140 each.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 52kg and sold for €80 each.