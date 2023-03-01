The “Windsor Framework” announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday has been welcomed by agri-food industry leaders in NI, although solutions to some outstanding issues are still to be found.

Not mentioned in any of the published documents are cattle and sheep movements from Britain to NI. Under current rules, breeding sheep coming to NI must be from scrapie-monitored flocks, while NI cattle taken to sales in Britain cannot return to NI for six months, unless the sale is export-approved.