Some 128,360 farmers applied online for their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in advance of the 16 May 2022 deadline, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

He said that the figure is in line with application numbers for previous years.

There were also more than 33,207 applications submitted to enable the transfer of entitlements by the deadline last Monday.

Farmers who have made their BPS online application, but now wish to make an amendment, can do so until midnight on Tuesday 31 May 2022 at www.agfood.ie.

Every year, the Department says it also receives a number of late applications for the BPS and there is a 25 calendar day period after the 16 May closing date for the acceptance of late applications and any necessary supporting documentation.

However, there will be deductions to BPS payments at a rate of 1% per day for late applications which are received during this period.

‘Important milestone’

Commenting on the BPS applications, Minister McConalogue said: “The BPS application is an important milestone which encompasses the applications for a range of schemes including the Greening Scheme, Young Farmer Scheme, Protein Aid, Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC).

“These payments are crucial to our farm families and their businesses, so it is encouraging to see such a strong response this year.”

The crops declared on the BPS application will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein or Cereal Mix Crop Scheme

The Minister noted that his Department had set up 20 BPS clinics across the country for the months of April and May to support farmers make their applications and confirmed that over 800 farmers were assisted in this way or at the Department’s public office in Portlaoise.

Minister McConalogue also highlighted that for 2022, the crops declared on the BPS application will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein or Cereal Mix Crop Scheme.

“My Department is continuing to review the BPS applications and will write to eligible farmers in June to invite them to apply for the schemes on www.agfood.ie,” he said.

