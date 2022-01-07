Approximately €80k worth of cattle were released from a pen on New Year's Eve with the intention of robbery on a drystock farm in Co Tipperary, a farmer has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Lisa Corcoran from Killenaule, Co Tipperary, tells us about the shock her and her father received on New Year's Day morning when they realised that their farmyard had been broken into.

The gates to the farm had been opened and a pen of cattle ready for the factory were loose around the yard.

Corcoran said that there was "easily €80k worth of cattle there in the shed".

The cattle that had been let loose were all steers and were a mix of Hereford-cross and Angus-cross.

'Wide open'

"My father and I were going down to do the jobs new year's morning at 7am and noticed the gates were wide open and the box iron pillar between the two gates was knocked down."

The first pen of cattle were a mad pack of lunatics too

The Killenaule native assumed that the burglars reversed over the box iron and damaged their vehicle when they were mid-operation and this may have stopped them in their tracks.

"The first pen of cattle were a mad pack of lunatics too. We had just dosed them that day and they were hard to dose, so maybe they weren't able to load them," she said.

Whoever was in the yard that night were unsuccessful in their attempts to steal anything at all, despite other valuables which were lying around the place.

"We had horses in the yard who would also be very valuable, there was the horse box and tack there too that they didn't touch," she said.

Sensor lights

Corcoran said that they have a very cross dog that may have warned them off and said that the sensor lights around the yard may also have deterred them.

"I'd just like to highlight this for other farmers. We probably should have has CCTV in the yard, but, of course, had it on the long finger.

"They had to drive past my father's house and it's a well lit-up farm only 300 yards in off a busy road," she said.

Corcoran said that there had been trespassers on the farm two or three months ago who said they were lamping, but perhaps they were actually snooping around.

Gardaí said that they are investigating the incident which occurred in the Killenaule area of Co Tipperary on 31 December 2021.