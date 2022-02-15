Parts of the midlands, northwest, most of Leinster and Munster have been “left out” of the co-operation measure of the new Agri-Environmental Climate Measure (AECM), Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) rural development chair Tim Farrell has said.

He said it is hugely disappointing that vast swathes of the country have been excluded from this part of the scheme.

“Eligible areas fall predominantly in counties along the western seaboard - while the midlands, northwest, most of Leinster and Munster have been left out.

“Farmers in these areas can only hope to get a maximum payment of €7,000, as opposed to the €10,000 that would otherwise be on offer,” he said.

Inflation

Farrell warned that despite the fact most farmers should see a modest increase in payments through the new scheme, massive inflation in input costs could potentially erase any gains.

“This is why during the CAP negotiations, [the] ICSA argued very strongly for an agri environment scheme that would deliver a maximum payment of €15,000.

"This would have afforded farmers the means to deliver on ambitious targets and reward them for their contribution, in a way that a likely average payment of just €5,000 cannot.”

Convergence

It must also be remembered that farmers losing out on this aspect of the scheme are also the ones who lost out on convergence, according to Farrell.

“The penny must drop that farmers cannot be continuously expected to do more on climate change and biodiversity without adequate levels of financial support and reward,” he said.

Strategic plan

The scheme, and the measures contained in it, were part of Ireland’s CAP strategic plan which was sent to Brussels in December.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the formal EU approval process is now under way.

“The [European] Commission will assess the draft plan through extensive inter-service consultation and based on the criteria laid down in the relevant regulations.

“It has three months to make formal observations and we expect to receive its formal observation letter in late March/early April 2022.

"My officials will, of course, engage closely with the Commission as required throughout the approval process over the coming months,” he said last week.