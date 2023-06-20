Higher input costs are likely to remain a feature of the farm sector into the future.

Input costs will remain a serious threat to farm incomes over the coming years, a leading agri-economist has warned.

Farming has moved into a “higher cost position” over the last 18 months and this scenario is unlikely to change in the medium term, explained Michael Wallace, Professor of Agriculture and Food Economics at UCD.

Prof Wallace described the “sheer extent of the cost increases” as the standout feature from last week’s Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Wallace said the 30% lift in direct costs on farms and 26% hike in overhead costs represented “a quite extraordinary” level of inflation.

“Those are enormous hikes. And while there might be some easing back in those cost increases that have occurred, it is doubtful that they are going to be in any way fully reversed,” he predicted.

The massive increase in farm incomes in the dairy and tillage sectors in 2022 – which rose to an average of €151,000 for dairy farmers and €76,500 for cereal growers – had cloaked the unprecedented lift in input costs, the UCD economist explained. However, with dairy incomes forecast to fall 50% this year, and tillage margins also set to take a serious hit, Prof Wallace said the input cost increases will be felt across every sector this year.

Worryingly, he maintained that higher input charges could be built-in long term.

“Although we might see some moderation in certain areas, I think we are building in a higher cost position in the long term. It is very hard to see how we can have a reversion back to the cost levels that we had in 2020 or 2021,” he argued.

“Fertiliser prices have eased back but the other thing that is striking is the extent that costs such as labour have increased,” he pointed out.

Prof Wallace cited the example of labour costs for the dairy sector, which were up 13% last year.

“And looking at where our labour market is with full employment, you can expect further pressure on that front,” he warned.

“That will feed through into higher contractor charges as well because the labour component is obviously significant there,” he explained.

The expected reduction in farm incomes this year, was also reflected in a more cautious attitude to investment.

The UCD professor said it was “no surprise”, given the current income climate, that the “appetite for building projects was much lower” in 2023.

A better year for beef incomes is forecast for 2023

Professor Wallace predicted a sharp reversal in fortunes for dairy and drystock farmers in 2023.

Although incomes on dairy and tillage farms enjoyed massive increases in 2022 and reached €151,000 and €76,500, respectively, – compared to an average income of €9,500 for suckler operators – Wallace predicted that 2023 should be a better year for beef producers.

“For beef, the outlook appears to be more positive,” Wallace maintained.

“Beef prices were slower to start to lift in 2022 and we only saw a pronounced increase coming into the back-end of last year. So, I would expect that the income situation for the drystock farmer should be a good deal better in 2023, even with the higher costs,” he said. However, the UCD economist said the hike in labour and other income costs will have a serious impact on income levels in both the dairy and tillage sectors.

“Looking ahead, dairy and tillage are in for lower prices and that is going to be very painful this year,” he said.

On the issue of direct payments to dairy farmers now exceeding those to suckler farmers – €21,000 compared to €14,300 – Wallace said this was primarily down to the larger average farmed area in dairying compared to drystock.