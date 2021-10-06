There have been a raft of staff movements at the IFA, The Dealer has noted from recent dispatches, with the Bluebell team introducing some new signings.

The pigs and poultry briefs are being taken over by new recruit Sarah Hanley. A native of Ardagh, Co Longford, her father Brendan is well-known in the pig sector nationally.

Robert Malone, who was formerly policy executive with the pig and poultry committees, retains responsibility for fresh milk producers, but takes over the crucial retail brief, as well as the horse project team. He will also take responsibility for the farm business committee until Shane Whelan starts in November. Earlier in the summer, Max Potterton joined the IFA to cover the cereals sector and carbon farming.