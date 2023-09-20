The Dealer was intrigued when reading the eclectic mix of native Irish apple tree varieties that qualify for ACRES. Included on the list that qualify when planting a traditional orchard are such beauties as: An Cailín Bán, Cavan Sugarcane, Turkey Willouby and Blood of the Boyne.

Others that caught the eye were: the Beauty of Ballintaylor; Yellow Clare; Kilkenny Pearmain; Kiltoghert Blossom; Green Chisel and Honeyball.

It is thanks to the efforts of the Irish Seed Savers Association in east Clare that these varieties have survived; and to ACRES that they are now getting a new lease of life.

Good news for once.