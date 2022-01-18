The European Parliament will vote on animal transport proposals this week.

The Irish Creamery Milk Supplier Association (ICMSA) says some people have predefined views on animal welfare that owe more to cartoons than hard data.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said such individuals have little or no understanding of how proposed EU animal transport legislation will seriously and negatively affect farmers.

He said “science” should decide the European Parliament’s vote on proposals put forward by the parliament’s Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport (ANIT), which could see a significant tightening of the regulations around the movement of livestock and prohibit the transport of unweaned calves under 35 days of age.

The vote is expected to take place on Thursday in Strasbourg.

Accept amendments

McCormack called on the European Parliament to accept amendments put forward by Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher.

Kelleher proposes that the prohibition on the movement of calves would be reduced from five to four weeks. He will also push for amendments including a requirement for journey times for animals going for slaughter to not exceed eight hours (with an exception made for sea transport) and increased veterinary supervision on vessels carrying calves.

McCormack said: “Farmers accept and support the need for strong animal welfare legislation, but that welfare has to be based on science.”

Regulated

The Tipperary farmer described how animal transport is “hugely regulated” at present and said the Department is “stringent and very active on compliance”.

“Our live exporters have invested heavily in state-of-the-art facilities, with a strong emphasis on animal welfare and operate very professional businesses to a high standard.

“As an island, live exports are hugely important to Irish farmers and play a central role in providing competition for cattle.

“That’s why it’s absolutely essential that Ireland insist[s] that any legislation references science and not vague sentiment.”

Long-term worry

The ICMSA president said that while this week’s vote may not have an impact on live exports in 2022 or 2023, there is legitimate long-term worry that Ireland could have legislation “foisted on us” that would not only affect live exports, but also the movement of animals within Ireland.

“We could see restrictions placed on us that make little sense and that could undermine animal welfare rather than improve it.”

McCormack called on all Irish MEPS to support the amendments proposed by Kelleher and ensure that reasonable proposals come forward from the European Parliament rather than a “predefined and non-scientific position”.

