Farmers have put their hands up for a slice of Ireland’s allocation of the €1bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding. Last Friday, IFA made a submission to the Department of Agriculture in relation to the allocation of funds from the (BAR).
This comes after a series of announcements by the Minister for Agriculture of funding allocations for the fisheries sector and coastal communities utilising BAR funding. Ireland has been allocated almost €1bn in funding between 2022 and 2023 from the €5.4bn EU BAR.
