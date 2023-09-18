A recognised international business forum, the Sommet is not only the event for the livestock industry, but it is also the place to be for politicians, institutions, farmer organisations and unions, influencers and the many others who flock to the show every year. Boasting 2,000 heads of livestock, 1,500 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors expected at this year’s event, the event already includes a stellar programme with, amongst the many others, two cattle breeds, the Limousin and the Brown Swiss organising their national championships and the Montbeliard breed that is hosting its inter-regional competition.

2023 will see the largest number of dairy cattle in the history of the SOMMET with 532 milking cows at the show, that’s 100 more than in 2022. In addition, the Sommet De L'Elevage will be hosting over 100 conferences covering all the key agricultural issues. Not forgetting of course, the renowned innovation competition, the “Sommets d’Or”, plus the country of Georgia as this year’s guest of honour and a central theme at this year’s Sommet of sustainability in livestock production.

For more information: +33 4 73 28 95 10, info@sommet-elevage.fr, www.sommet-elevage.fr