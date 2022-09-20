Sommet de l’Élevage will host the Charolais national championships this year, as well as an auction of 'easy calving' Charolais cattle.

Over 1,500 exhibitors, 2,000 animals and almost 100,000 farming industry visitors are expected at this year’s show, recognised as being one of the biggest livestock shows in the world.

Some of the very best of French and European livestock will be on display during the four-day event with 750 beef cattle, 550 dairy cattle, 400 sheep and 300 horses set to ascend on the French showgrounds.

Every year, one of the main beef cattle breeds organises its national championships at the Sommet de l’Élevage. This year, it’s the turn of the native Charolais breed that will be under the spotlight in the Zenith d’Auvergne ring with 400 of the breed’s best cattle on display over the four days of the show.

There will classes for singles and pairs, as well as a live auction of “easy calving’’ breeding stock. There will also be specialised classes for high genetic merit stock as part of the Charolais championships.

Euro-Simmental championship and Hereford European conference

For the new Euro-Simmental championship, three countries (Switzerland, Austria, and Germany) have been invited to participate.

Each country will be represented with four of their best cows making 12 “foreign” cows in total competing against 36 “French” cows in the dairy cattle ring.

As proof of the show’s international appeal, the Hereford breed has decided to hold its 16th European conference within the framework of the Sommet de l’Élevage.

The Hereford France Association has organised the conference to allow breeders from all across Europe to meet socially, as well as discuss where the breed is going and what breeders across Europe can do to better improve the breed for the commercial market. The conference will also encompass farm visits to some local Hereford breeders.