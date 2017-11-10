Son of Tipperary north IFA chair missing

Stephen Cullinan who has been missing since 2 November 2017.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Cullinan from Ballmackey, Co Tipperary.

Stephen (25), who is the son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, has been missing from Castletroy, Co Limerick since 2 November 2017.

Gardaí say that he was “last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and runners” and he also wears glasses.

Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are seeking assistance from the public in establishing the location of Stephen.

There are concerns for Stephen’s well-being, according to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Henry Street garda station on 061-212 400 or the garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.

Stephen is described as being 5ft 11in in height, 13 stone in weight of slight build with fair / light brown hair and grey eyes.

This article has been published with the permission of the Cullinan family.