Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Son of Tipperary north IFA chair missing
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Son of Tipperary north IFA chair missing

By on
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Cullinan from Ballmackey, Co Tipperary.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Cullinan from Ballmackey, Co Tipperary.

Stephen (25), who is the son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, has been missing from Castletroy, Co Limerick since 2 November 2017.

Gardaí say that he was “last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and runners” and he also wears glasses.

Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are seeking assistance from the public in establishing the location of Stephen.

There are concerns for Stephen’s well-being, according to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Henry Street garda station on 061-212 400 or the garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.

Stephen is described as being 5ft 11in in height, 13 stone in weight of slight build with fair / light brown hair and grey eyes.

This article has been published with the permission of the Cullinan family.

More in News
Straw shed goes up in flames in Co Laois
News
Straw shed goes up in flames in Co Laois
By Thomas Hubert on 10 November 2017
Farming among reasons for NI to stay in single market – EU
News
Farming among reasons for NI to stay in single market – EU
By Thomas Hubert on 10 November 2017
One more step for Heritage Bill on hedge cutting and burning dates
News
One more step for Heritage Bill on hedge cutting and burning dates
By Thomas Hubert on 10 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
What has happened the public perception of farming?
Opinion
What has happened the public perception of farming?
By Matt Dempsey on 07 November 2017
Citizens' Assembly recommends climate tax on farming
News
Citizens' Assembly recommends climate tax on farming
By Thomas Hubert on 05 November 2017
Farm organisations react to tractor test climbdown
News
Farm organisations react to tractor test climbdown
By Amy Forde on 02 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad