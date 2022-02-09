The proposed south Kerry greenway on the Iveragh peninsula has been approved.

The proposed south Kerry greenway has been approved by the Supreme Court following the refusal of two appeals against it.

Planning permission had been sought by Kerry County Council for a 32km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard.

However, the route was strongly opposed by some farmers whose lands were subject to compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) following permission being granted from An Bord Pleanála.

In two determinations issued on Tuesday, the court couldn’t find any reasons to say An Bord Pleanála was wrong to grant the CPOs for the greenway and leave to appeal was refused.

First appeal

In the first appeal taken by landowner James Clifford and environmental activist Peter Sweetman, the court said that “very little legal context is given as to any relevant provisions of EU or domestic law of which the court ought to be made aware".

“Additionally, it has not been submitted that what the county council or the board did was actually wrong in law,” one of the determinations said.

Second appeal

The Supreme Court ruled that the grounds of the second appeal failed to disclose any matters that are of general public importance.

This appeal was taken by landowners Denis O’Connor, Christy McDonnell, Mary O’Neill McDonnell and The Greenway Information Group, which related to alleged errors made in the CPO.

Kerry County Council welcomed the approval and said: “The council looks forward to the commencement of construction of the greenway and the delivery of an enormously important amenity for the county."

Concerns of farmers

Kenneth Jones IFA Kerry chair has said that they are very happy to see the approval for the greenway in Kerry, but the original concerns of farmers must be taken into consideration.

“Anything that will bring tourism into Kerry is welcomed, but we hope that the farmers concerns are not blagarded,” he said.

Jones added that the landowners had legitimate concerns and they should be taken on board.

There are more positives than negatives

Speaking to Kerry’s second IFA county chair Mary Fleming, she said that the greenway is a great boost for south Kerry.

She said: “There are more positives than negatives I think.

“There are two sides to this coin, there are a lot of angry farmers but I do think the majority of people are happy with it.”

Mary added that it will bring a lot of tourism and added employment to the area.