The first IFA south Leinster chair debate was held in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Monday. \ Ramona Farrelly

Around 100 farmers gathered in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Monday for the first debate for the next IFA south Leinster chair, a position contested by three candidates.

Current environmental chair Paul O’Brien was first to speak, stating that his involvement with the IFA goes back to the beef blockades of 2000.

O’Brien emphasised his work as environment chair to secure a lower emissions reduction target for farmers than the 30% which had been originally proposed, as well as his lead on the nature restoration law among EU farmers’ group Copa.

Suckler farmer and agri contractor Tom Byrne put his previous involvement in Beef Plan to the fore in his remarks to farmers.

He said he is “proud of the fact” that he was “always considered too radical” to have sat on a national IFA committee.

“I am proud of the fact that I helped out the Beef Plan in the demonstrations outside of the factory,” Byrne added.

Former Kildare IFA chair Pat Farrell is also in the running and used his speaking time to mention his previous experience in elected positions with the IFA. He told farmers that he had worked on issues including TB compensation and bale transport rules.