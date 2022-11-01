The champion and reserve of the sale were both owned by Edward and Pamela Buckley from the Kilbarry Flock.

Saturday 22 October saw the second annual female sale of the South of Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders take place in Tullow Mart. On offer were 40 lots, consisting of two in-lamb two-shear ewes, 16 in-lamb shearling ewes and 21 ewe lambs from nine exhibitors.

The pre-sale show was adjudicated by Josephine Wray from the Knockstaken Flock in Northern Ireland.

Two-shear class

First prize in the two-shear ewe class went to Bernard Losty’s Clonard ewe, in-lamb to Clonard Brandt – she later sold for €750.

In second place was a Folly View ewe in-lamb to Loughan Moss Bruce. This ewe was bred by Daphne Scott and exhibited by Michael J White (Whitehart Flock). She failed to meet her reserve in the ring and was later sold for €1,000.

Shearling ewe class

In the shearling ewe class, it was Edward Buckley from the Kilbarry Flock who took first prize, with a shearling ewe in-lamb to a Creelly ram.

This ewe was also tapped forward as the overall reserve champion and sold for the sale top price of €1,060. She travels back to west Cork to join the flock of Paul Smith (Clashbredane Flock).

Second and third prize rosettes in the shearling class went to the flock of Dermot and Louis Hill from the Hill Flock. The second-prize ewe failed to meet her reserve, while her stable mate in third place achieved the second-highest price of the day at €1,050 and finds a new home in Monaghan with the Sloan Flock. Also in the money in the shearling ring were:

Edward Buckley’s fourth prize shearling in-lamb to a Creelly ram sold for the fourth-highest price of €980.

Bernard Losty’s shearling ewe in-lamb to Coolkellure Casanova sold for €850.

David Behan’s Scarletstown shearling in-lamb to Newtown Bruce found a new home, selling for €800.

Ewe lamb class

First and second prizes in the ewe lamb class went to the Kilbarry Flock of Edward Buckley. Lot 23, bred by Glenbrook Jack the Rip Ear, out of a Power Pack ewe, was also tapped forward as the show champion, ensuring that the Kilbarry Flock brought home all the crystal.

She later sold for €650 to Paul Smith (Clashbredane Flock). In third place was lot 27 from the Whitehart Flock of Michael White. This ewe lamb, by Whitehart Garvin and out of a homebred ewe, was sold for €475.

Highest price in the ewe lamb section went to Caoimhe Gottstein of the Coolkellure Flock for lot 19, sired by Treworthal Brexit and out of a homebred ewe. She also made her way back to west Cork, again joining the Clashbredane Flock of Paul Smith.

Other exhibitors also in the money in the ewe lamb section were Adrian Curtin, who sold two Newtown Shackleton ewe lambs for €650, and David Behan, who sold a Nettlerock ewe lamb for €620.

Overall, it was an excellent sale, with exhibitors and vendors happy with the stock and prices.

The sale resulted in a 95% clearance rate, with average prices of €875 for two-shear ewes, €820 for shearling ewes and €505 for ewe lambs.