There was a 21% reduction in residential burglaries seen across Ireland last winter compared to the previous winter, An Garda Síochána has announced.

The south of the country saw the largest reduction with 816 less burglaries, the south of the country had 201 less and the north west had 114 less than the previous winter.

Burglaries in Dublin were also less prevalent with 329 occurring in the winter period of 2022/2023 versus 2021/2022.

During the last winter period there were 957 arrests, 1,440 charges, 1,279 searches, 22,655 checkpoints and 133,531 patrols the since commencement of An Garda Síochána's Operation Thor in 2015.

Summer phase

There was also a 2.8% decrease in residential burglaries last winter compared to summer 2022, the first recorded reduction in burglaries during a winter phase compared to a summer phase.

Commenting on these provisional crime statistics assistant commissioner Justin Kelly, organised and serious crime, said: "For the first time, provisional crime statistics are indicating that there were less residential burglaries during the winter phase of Operation Thor 2022/2023 than in the immediate preceding summer phase.

"Compared to when Operation Thor commenced in 2015, when over 12,000 burglaries were recorded, a 75% reduction in burglaries is a major development in keeping people safe and ensuring that citizens feel safe in their own homes.

"An Garda Síochána remains committed to working with individuals and communities both rural and urban to targeting those involved in burglary and related crime types, particularly those who may attempt to use the motorway network to benefit their criminal activities.”