The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has announced the winners in the South Western Limousin Club herds competition for 2021.

Best medium herd went to Brendan and Ann Curtin for their Corcamore herd.

Best small herd went to Brendan Murphy, for his Slievemish herd.

Best heifer born in 2021 went to Shane Sheehan for his heifer Caherlevoy Sweet Melody.

Best bull born in 2021 went to Noel Fennessy for his bull Woodroad Sam.

Best heifer born in 2020 also went to Noel Fennessy for his heifer Woodroad Ruby while the best bull born in 2020 went to Brendan and Ann Curtin.

Judge Donal Moloney of the Ardnacrusha herd said: “The standard of cattle was excellent and it was a joy to visit such fine herds and pick out the winners.”