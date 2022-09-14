It is notable that all of the new Nuffield Ireland scholars for 2023 hail from Leinster, and the south of Leinster at that.

Kilkenny, Wexford, Carlow, Offaly and Laois were the only counties to get the nod, with no bursaries handed out for the three other provinces.

However, congratulations to Bryan Daniels, Margaret Edgill, David Fennelly, Thomas Murray, Liagh Whelehan and Gillian Willis. While they may not be geographically diverse, they’ve a mix of farm sectors under their belts and I look forward to their research.