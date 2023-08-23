The sale will be held on 2 September in Roscrea Mart and online with Martbids.

The South West and Cork Pedigree Limousin clubs are coming together to host their first-ever, elite, high-genetic breeding heifer and embryo sale. The sale will be held in Roscrea Mart and online with Martbids on Saturday, 2 September, at 2pm.

There are 40 heifers and eight embryos catalogued for sale on the day. Thirty-one AI sires are represented, providing a huge genetic selection. Many of these sires are in the top 1% for indexes such as replacement, terminal, daughter milk and gestation, with the majority in the top 10% for different traits. Twenty-eight of the heifers are above the breed average for daughter milk.

The sale will boast heifers suitable for all enterprises including the show ring or for pedigree and commercial breeding.

The dams of all the heifers and heifers over 24 months are tested free of Johne’s disease. Many of the herds are participating in a herd health programme. Transportation to Northern Ireland and mainland UK will be arranged.