Niall McNally leading his Charolais bull, Derryolam Sovereign, sold for the highest price in the sale at €6,100. \ Gerry Faughnan

uality bulls with good figures have ruled with an iron fist at many of the pedigree bull sales this spring, with little to no change in that ruling at the final spring bull sale of 2023, which was held in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 10 June.

Farmers took their last opportunity to purchase bulls for the breeding season which led to an overall sale clearance of 55% at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd event.

A successful day for Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, breeder Niall McNally saw his two Charolais bulls reach the two highest prices in the Charolais section of the sale.

The top price was secured by Derryolam Sovereign, a November 2021-born bull sired by Fleetwood out of a Crossmolina Euro dam that sold for €6,100.

Sovereign’s stablemate, Derryolam Spencer, managed to secure the second highest price in the Charolais section when he sold for €3,500. The November 2021-born bull was sired by Donally New (CF52) and was bred from an Enfield Hara Kiri dam.

In the Charolais ring, there were two bulls to hit the €3,000 mark. First up was Churchpark Trump from the herd of Brian Faughnan, Clooncarne, Co Leitrim. The March 2022-born bull was sired by Lapon out of a Lyonsdemesne Tzar dam.

The second bull to hit €3,000 was Lisroyne Tom from the herd of Andrea Caslin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. The May 2022-born bull was sired by Pottlereagh Mark out of a Vagabond dam.

There were 13 Charolais bulls sold on the day to an average price of €3,210.

In the Aberdeen Angus section of the sale, there were 28 bulls sold to an average price of €2,850. A top price of €4,500 in the Angus section was not only achieved once, but twice on the day by the one exhibitor.

It was an excellent day in the sales ring for Ballinalee, Co Longford man Liam Foley, who secured €4,500 twice for his two bulls, Clonbroney Victor and Clonbroney Vincent.

Liam Foley with one of his top-price Angus bulls, Clonbroney Vincent, that sold for €4,500.

Both of these bulls were born in April 2022 and they were both sired by Carrigroe Mr Rebel.

Victor was bred from a Templequain Lord Jake dam while Vincent was bred from a Jesana Galaxy dam.

No stranger to the sales rings this spring was Alan Gibbons from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, with his January 2022-born bull, Hillsgrove Voyager. The Kearsbeath Karma son was bred from a Bunlahy John G cow and he sold for €4,000.

Another breeder who had an excellent 2023 spring sale season was Thomas Mulligan from Dromod, Co Leitrim, who was again up to climb the top price chart at Saturday’s sale.

Thomas secured the next highest price of €3,800 in the Angus section of the sale when his April 2022-born bull sold through the ring.

The young bull was sired by Knockmountagh Robert and was bred from a Lisacaran Victor J112 dam.

Key figures

Sale clearance: 55%.

Top price Charolais: €6,100 Derryolam Sovereign.

Top price Angus: €4,500 Clonbroney Victor and Clonbroney Vincent.