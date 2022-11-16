Space for Nature is land that delivers a benefit to biodiversity or contains protected landscape features.

The Space for Nature values, which will be used to determine eligibility for CAP payments from next year, could change over the course of the next CAP, a Department of Agriculture official has said.

David Buckley of the Department’s direct payments division told an Irish Farmers Journal CAP meeting in Tuam last week that the Department fully expects the European Commission to “probably come back and put us under pressure in a couple of years’ time” on the values.

In order to qualify for one eco scheme payment, farmers must have 7% space for nature on their land and 10% to qualify for both eco schemes.

Buckley said that “all things being equal, that’s what it’s going to be for the duration of the CAP”.

“The threshold could change but if it does change, at least the important thing we know is how many farmers are impacted. We set that threshold last December before we had all the mapping done,” he said, noting that 93% of farmers have over 10% space for nature.

He said the current thresholds will last for more than one year, but whether it will be there for the five years he couldn’t say.

“It’s definitely going to be there in 2023, after that it could well increase in future years,” he said, adding that Space for Nature will be a measure for the five years but that the metric may well change.

Space for Nature is land that delivers a benefit to biodiversity or contains protected landscape features. Examples include hedgerows, stone walls and scrub.