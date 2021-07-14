The appointment of Breens, Ryalls, McHales and Leinster Farm Machinery marks the Spanish UTV manufacturers first official presence in Ireland.

Breens Farm Machinery, Ryalls Farm Machinery, Leinster Farm Machinery and McHale Farm Machinery have all been appointed as Irish dealers for the Corvus range of UTVs.

With six depots between the four names, Corvus is set to hit the ground running for what is officially the brand’s first time in Ireland. According to the manufacturer, there are plans to appoint one or maybe two more dealers to cover the northern part of the country.

The Spanish manufacturer is a relatively new player to the UTV market, having only built its first machine in 2018. At the moment, Corvus only offers its road-legal diesel UTV named the DX. However, the firm said it expects to have a petrol (GX) and electric (EX) model on the market by 2022.

The DX is fitted with a 24hp Yanmar engine, with the option of a 40km/h or 60km/h belt-driven CVT transmission.

Customers can choose from either 2wd or 4wd configurations, with a further five different levels of specification.

Some of which include an enclosed cab, power steering, air con/heating system, etc.

Prices for the 2wd DX model start at €14,449 plus VAT, while the 4wd model starts at €15,549 plus VAT.