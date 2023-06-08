Sergeant Mick Duffy urged people not to buy secondhand items that they cannot get proof of origin for. \ Donal O'Leary

Gardaí in Monaghan have issued an appeal to the public following a recent spate of thefts from local farms and farm buildings.

Monaghan crime prevention officer Sergeant Mick Duffy spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal and said there has been a “recent surge in the theft of anything resalable”.

A trailer and top-link were stolen in the Redhills area of Cavan and, in Monaghan, yards in the Clones and Drum area have had farm equipment stolen recently.

Since mid-May, these crimes have heightened and nothing has yet been recovered.

At risk

Sergeant Duffy said: “Batteries and electric fencers, top-links, strimmers, power washers and a dehorning calf crate have all recently been stolen.” He also encouraged farmers who may have similar resalable items to “be aware they are at risk”.

Farmers should “record the serial number on all equipment on the farm and do not become complacent,” he said.

“I would advise farmers to restrict access to their farm, close the gates to make it an inconvenience and to keep the criminals out. Also, lights and sensors in the yards are good to deter them. Farmers need to lock away and store items in a locked shed,” the Monaghan crime prevention officer advised.

Condon De-horning crate taken from a yard in Lisnagore area of Newbliss over the night of Monday 5 June.

Sergeant Duffy also urged people not to buy secondhand items that they cannot get proof of origin for.

“If anyone has had anybody call to their farm with secondhand farm equipment for sale, please report it.

“Crime prevention is everybody’s responsibility not just the guards,” he concluded.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was offered any items or has any information in relation to these crimes to make contact with gardaí in Monaghan on 047-772 40.