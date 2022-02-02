Following a brand-wide roll-out of its 165hp gearbox system, Spearhead is now introducing a seven-year warranty period.

Claiming to be the European market leader in flex wing rotary mowers, Spearhead has just extended its gearbox warranty across the entire Multicut range.

All models, from the 160 to the 820, now feature a more powerful 165hp gearbox system and a seven-year warranty.

Spearhead also claims that the new gearbox is delivering up to 30% more power than competitive gearboxes, while also featuring oversized shafts and gears.

The Multicut’s premium gearbox was first launched by Spearhead in 2019 with a five-year warranty.

With proven results since, the manufacturer pushed for a brand-wide roll-out and is now introducing the longer warranty period.

