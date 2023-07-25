A selection of product updates including the new Twiga models will be displayed at this year's Ploughing Championships.

Irish Spearhead importer, H Fulton Tractors, will launch updated Twiga Classic and Pro series hedge cutter models alongside a new Powerdrive flailhead at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in September.

Featuring four models, the new, special-edition Twiga Classic range has been developed with the Irish market in mind.

Models include a Proline grey colour scheme, 65hp hydraulic system, arm float, upgraded oil cooler and four-point linkage kit, all as standard.

Control system

The option of the advanced Minipilot electric proportional control system is available.

Spearhead has also updated the Twiga Pro series for 2023. Aside from a 7.2m telescopic VFR arm option, updates include the addition of larger pins and Strenx steel to reduce weight of the frame and increase strength.

Hydraulic circuit

The 85hp hydraulic circuit has been fitted with a proportional oil cooler with variable speed settings and a reverse fan function.

Other features include soft-start rotor control and Canbus proportional electric controls.