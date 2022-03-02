EU-level market supports are needed in the short-term to stabilise agri-food markets in the significant volatility that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU ministers for agriculture agreed at an emergency meeting with the Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski on Wednesday.
The market supports are needed to lessen the impact that EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus will have on EU farmers, as well as the effects on the supply of agri-food inputs resulting from the cessation of shipping along Black Sea routes, the council of agricultural ministers said.
