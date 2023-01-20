The Cheviot ewes which will be offered for sale on 24 January are due to lamb to Suffolk rams from 1 March.

Tullow Mart in Co Carlow will host a sale of 40 top-quality Cheviot in-lamb ewes in conjunction with its weekly sale on Tuesday next, 24 January.

The ewes are being offered by local farmer George Prendergast, Myshall, Co Carlow.

Ewes on offer are a mixture of two-, three- and four-year-old ewes, with the largest percentage said to be hogget ewes coming two years of age.

Ewes are in-lamb to five-star Suffolk rams and lambs from the flock are reported as frequently featuring in competitions at the annual Tullow Sheep Breeders Association shows and sales.

Draft

The sale is the second year that George has offered a draft of ewes from the flock, with 60 ewes going under the hammer in January 2022 and meeting keen demand.

At that sale, third- and fourth-crop Cheviot ewes carrying two lambs and due to lamb from 1 March to Suffolk rams sold from €335 to €345, while ewes carrying 1.5 to 1.7 lambs sold from €290 to €310/head.

Bidding will take place ringside and online via the Marteye online sales platform.

Ewes will be offered for sale in lots of five and the sale will take place following the general sale.

Enquiries to Eric Driver on 087-776 7402 or George Prendergast on 086-012 6762.