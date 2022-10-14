Cows on offer as part of the special entry of suckler cows in Tullow Mart on 15 October.

Tullow Mart’s weaning sale on Saturday 15 October includes a special entry of 20 top-quality cows rated as four and five stars on the replacement index.

The mainly Limousin and Limousin-cross cows are being offered by the Leybourne family from Tullow and are being sold due to a change in farming system.

The cows are calving in January and February to a terminal Charolais bull and are expected to be in the ring between 1pm and 2pm.

Friday trade

Manager Eric Driver reported on a firm trade in Friday’s general cattle sale. There was a particularly strong trade for good-quality continental bullocks and heifers weighing in the region of 500kg, with prices ranging from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg on average, while top-quality lots hit as high as €2.80/kg.

Good-quality Hereford stores sold on average from €2.00/kg to €2.15/kg, while Angus-crosses ranged from €2.20/kg to €2.30/kg.

The majority of Friesian bullocks on offer fell within a price range of €1.80/kg to €1.90/kg, with some plainer-quality types and lots with poor weight for age below this level.