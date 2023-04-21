The Diamond flock will offer 25 lots of Badger Face Texel (Dassenkop) gimmers and ewe and ram lambs for sale at the Summer Spectacular.

On Monday 1 May, 50 lots of the finest Badger Face Texels, Dutch Spotties and Valais Blacknose sheep in the southeast will go under the hammer in Tullow Mart for the second annual Summer Spectacular sale.

The sale will boast 25 Dassenkop (Badger Face Texel) gimmers and both ewe and ram lambs from the Diamond Badger Face Texel flock, 20 Dutch Spotted gimmers and ewe and ram lambs from the Powerville herd and a special guest consignment of five ewe and ram lambs from the Quarrymount Valais Blacknose flock.

Last year, at the premier event, there was a top price of €2,650 for the Diamond Badger Face Texels, with the flock’s consignment averaging €1,800.

The Powerville Dutch Spotted flock will offer 20 lots of gimmers and ewe and ram labs for sale at the Summer Spectacular.

The Powerville Dutch Spotted consignment topped at €1,750 and averaged at €1,300, while the Quarrymount Valais Blacknose flock topped at €3,000 for a ewe lamb and had a flock average of €2,500.

Both the Powerville and Diamond flocks have imported bloodlines from England and Holland in order to provide the best genetics at this sale.

All of the lots forward for the sale will be eligible for export to Northern Ireland and the UK and there will be free transport organised to a central location in Northern Ireland.

There will be five lots of ewe and ram lambs forward from the Quarrymount Valais Blacknose flock.

Viewing will be open to the public and to potential purchasers from 3pm, with the sale expected to kick off in Tullow Mart at 6pm.

There are previews of the lots on sale on ‘P&H Pedigree Sheep’ on Facebook or for more information you can contact Nigel on 085-754 0079 or David on 085-739 1426.