On Saturday 21 January, the north Leinster Hereford branch held a presentation night in Tyrrellspass Castle, Co Westmeath, to celebrate the success of club members throughout the 2022 show and sale season.

The branch launched its bull and heifer of the year competitions in 2022 which were open to pedigree Hereford bulls and heifers born between 1 July 2021 and 31 August 2022, with the winners being selected on a points-based system.

Breeders had the opportunity to scoop points throughout the summer by attending summer shows within the branch's region.

Heifer of the year

The north Leinster heifer of the year award was given to Michael and Ciaran Kinahan from Co Offaly, with their August 2021-born heifer Tullyview 1 Tilly.

She is a Fabb 1 Northern Star daughter out of Airhill Rapunzal, which was purchased by the father and son duo at the Airhill Hereford reduction sale in 2019.

Tilly kicked off her year on the show scene securing the overall Hereford champion at Oldcastle Show followed by the €1,000 heifer calf of the year championship at Nenagh Show in August before going on to scoop first prize at the national Hereford show in Tullamore.

John McKiernan and purchaser Robert Roycroft with Knockmanta 1 Major 2 at the autumn premier show and sale in Tullamore where he sold for €3,000. / S Kinahan

The hotly contested bull of the year award saw a number of bulls fighting for the top spot.

Swooping in to secure this award were Eamon and John McKiernan from Co Louth, with Knockmanta 1 Major 2, which was sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star and born in July 2021.

He commenced his summer 2022 show season with a stellar start, picking up a breed championship on home ground at the County Louth Agricultural Show, followed by subsequent championships at Longford Show and the Flavours of Fingal and then by the reserve male championship at the premier autumn sale in October 2022, where he was purchased by Robert Roycroft in Co Cork as a new herd sire for their Springvilla Herd.

2022 also saw the first north Leinster Hereford branch herds competition take place with the inaugural event judged by Thomas Beirne from Co Leitrim.

Mick Molloy, judge Steve Edwards and president Adrian Bateman with Moyclare Vidal 2 at the National Calf Show. / Willie McElroy

From the faithful county was Michael Molloy from the Moyclare herd who secured the top position.

The herd was established in 1952 and bloodlines from the Moyclare herd can be seen near and far.

Most recently, Moyclare Vidal 2, sired by current herd sire Free Town Tribute, was male champion at the 2022 National Hereford calf show.