Specialist tillage growers find themselves left out in the cold up to now, according to IGGG. \ Claire Nash

Tillage farmers who specialise in crop production only, who have no grassland, have yet to receive any worthwhile support, according to the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG).

In what it described as "a very high cost year", the group feels that it is being excluded from supports.

"Financial packages are being made available to all livestock sectors to help secure fodder.

"The pig sector is also receiving much needed Government support," a spokesperson from IGGG said.

Specialist tillage growers find themselves left out in the cold up to now

The importance of these growers to provide fully traceable food and feed has received increased recognition of late.

However, the spokesperson said, they find themselves understandably disappointed why nothing of substance has been formulated as of yet.

The general view of IGGG is that increasing the Irish tillage area will reduce food miles, reduce our national GHG emissions and help Irish food security.

However, the spokesperson argued that those specialist tillage growers find themselves "left out in the cold up to now".