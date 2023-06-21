Specifications for items such as underpasses, are currently being drawn up by Department officials.

On both Monday and Tuesday’s (focused on the YFCIS and TCIS) webinars, the Department stated that work was ongoing in creating specifications for the new items included in TAMS III.

For some of these, there already exist Department specifications regarding best practice, such as for the creation of farm roadways.

However, for many others no specification have been created. One of the much-talked about additions to TAMS III was the inclusion of farm underpasses, which the Department says it is currently creating specifications for.

With fixed items requiring full approval before works begin – and applications likely to take three months to be approved – it is expected that the specifications will be drawn up before farmers can begin their works.

The Department also stated that regarding herd health monitor base stations, specifications will be “broad enough to include the majority of commonly available products”.