Calf birth registrations in Northern Ireland are up year-on-year in 2023.

Calf birth registrations during June 2023 saw a sharp increase in beef-sired animals when compared with the same month last year.

According to statistics published by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), calf births registered to a beef sire in NI last month were up 18.4% year-on-year.

Over the first six months of 2023, beef-sired calf births totalled 238,580, up 2% or 4,690 head from the 233,810 births registered over the first six months last year. The spike in calf registrations during June reverses declines seen in April and May.

Aberdeen Angus is the dominant sire breed, accounting for 26.5% of calf registrations, followed by Limousin on 22.7% and Charolais on 20.6%.

LMC data also shows a 1.6% drop in beef cattle on NI farms on 1 July 2023, aged between 24 and 30 months, which equates to just over 1,800 head.

However, while this may mean a tightening in supply in the short term, the numbers of cattle between 18 and 24 months of age is up 5%, or 5,464 head year-on-year.